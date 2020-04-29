Red Cross offers virtual assistance center for families impacted by coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The American Red Cross is helping families who have lost loved ones through its virtual Family Assistance Center.

With a team of 30 specially trained volunteers, the center is designed to provide comfort, support, information and referrals for families in New York that lost someone they love to the coronavirus.

“These families are dealing with the emotional trauma of losing a loved one, while facing logistical challenges caused by this public health emergency,” said Tara Hughes, Northeast Division Disaster Mental Health Advisor, who will be leading the virtual COVID-19 Family Assistance Center program. “We’re proud to use the mass casualty experience of the Red Cross to join our community together and provide comfort and support to these families across New York State during these difficult times.”

The Red Cross’ volunteers include mental health, spiritual care and health services volunteers. Legal resources are also provided.

Families who have lost loved ones can fill out an online intake form. Friends or agencies working on behalf of a family may also fill out a form if they believe they need help.

Those without online capabilities can also call (585) 957-8187.

Ways you can donate to the American Red Cross

Donate online

Call 1-800-REDCROSS

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation

