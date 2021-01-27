Release date for A Quiet Place Part II delayed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The release date for A Quiet Place Part II — a movie filmed in various parts of western New York, has been pushed back again.

According to the movie’s Facebook page, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters in September 2021.

The John Krasinski-helmed film follows his critically acclaimed 2018 movie, in which he both starred and directed.

Hype for the sequel was huge around western New York, with many “Krasinski sightings” reported in the area as filming took place.

Film crews were seen working in places like Buffalo, Akron, North Tonawanda, and further north in Olcott.