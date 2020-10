BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday marks the anniversary of one of the biggest storms to ever roll through western New York.

The October storm began on October 12, 2006. Heavy, wet snow brought down power lines, trees and so much more.

Thousands of people were left without power and were in the dark for weeks. Many schools in the area were closed for at least a week.

