(WIVB) — Seven years ago Wednesday night, Western New York got slammed with snow.

It’s the anniversary of Snowvember.

From November 17 through November 20 upwards of seven feet of snow fell in some spots, crippling the region. 14 people died in the storm and travel bans were extensive.

Plow drivers, first responders, and many others pulled double and triple-shifts to help out their fellow Western New Yorkers during this historic storm.