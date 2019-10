A general view of the new stamp at the launch of the U.S. Postal Service’s limited-edition Cut Paper Heart Forever stamp, this year’s installment to the Love stamp series, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Dario Cantatore/Invision for US Postal Service/AP Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may not be as obvious as say, Christmas or Thanksgiving, but be aware that post offices are closed on Columbus Day.

In addition to that, there won’t be any residential or business mail deliveries. Priority Express Mail is an exception.

If you need to pick up stamps during the day, they’re available at most grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores.

They can also be purchased at USPS.com or the nearest self-service kiosk.