Rep. Chris Jacobs says he’s working to protect Lake Ontario homeowners, businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republican Chris Jacobs is back in western New York as a Congressional representative.

Jacobs, who was recently sworn in as the representative for New York’s 27th District, says he hit the ground running right away, casting his first vote in the House of Representatives about half an hour after he was sworn in.

He says he is working on one of the most important bills impacting the region — the Water Resources Development Act. It is designed to protect homeowners and businesses along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Jacobs is getting ready to head back to Washington as Congress works on another coronavirus stimulus relief package. He is confident the economy will be back on track soon.