Rep. Higgins encourages students to take part in Congressional App Challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins says he wants to see local students participate in the Congressional App Challenge.

The annual competition lets middle and high school students submit original coding applications. They have the options of working alone or in a team of up to four people.

“The Congressional App Challenge promotes student learning and engagement in STEM, a growing career path in today’s economy,” Higgins said. “We look forward to seeing the innovation and problem-solving techniques displayed in this year’s app submissions.”

Submissions can be sent in at this website until November 1. Winners are generally announced in December, Higgins’ office says.

The winning teams from each Congressional district will be eligible to show their app at the #HouseOfCode event in Spring 2022.

This past April, Higgins announced that students from Nichols School and the Williamsville School District were winners of the 2020 competition. They created a nutrition app called “Open Food Facts.”

More information on that winning submission can be found here.