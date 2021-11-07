Rep. Higgins talks what Biden infrastructure bill could mean for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in the House of Representatives Friday night.

The new package will provide funding for highways, bridges, water lines, electric and other infrastructure updates across the country. Congressman Brian Higgins said the outer harbor, canalside, and the DL&W station could be included.

“These projects that have brought support within the community but the resources haven’t been there and finally for the first time. In decades there will be a lot of federal money available to buffalo to make those projects that vision a reality,” said Higgins.

The bill passed 228-to-206.

It now heads to president Biden’s desk.