Rep. Higgins wants to see northern border fully reopened by July 4

“February 24, 2021

President Joseph R. Biden

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

President Biden,

The United States and Canada have a long-standing relationship founded on shared values and

strengthened by the spirit of cooperation. It is a welcome sign that the relationship between our

two countries is back on track after a period of acrimony over the last four years, and in

particular the last 12 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Your recent bilateral meeting with

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be the beginning of an effort to restore this partnership. I

applaud these efforts and that the Roadmap your Administration released included mention of

finally “taking a coordinated approach based on science and public health criteria when

considering measures to ease Canada-U.S. border restrictions in the future.”

I believe that now is the time to think boldly and proactively in planning out the incremental reopening of our border with Canada. Our nation’s vaccine distribution is increasing, testing

capacity has grown, and with continued observance of social distancing precautions and good

hygiene measures, we can crush the virus and manage the impact of any variants. The passage of

the American Rescue Plan will embolden these efforts. Therefore, I challenge the administration

to work with me to reach a goal for a partial re-opening of the Northern Border by Memorial Day

of this year with a full re-opening by July 4 of this year. There are steps that the U.S.

government can and should take on its own, immediately, to address some of the hardships

caused by the closure of the Northern Border, including instituting a reunification program for

families and loved ones at least as generous as the reunification program which Canada has

already implemented.

Even though my district in Western New York sits just across the Niagara River to the Canadian

province of Ontario, the distance to Canada is now further than it has ever been in my lifetime.

This tears at the fabric of our community and is a critical problem for individuals, families, and

businesses. Given the economic and social costs the border closure has had on the region, we

must prioritize efforts to expand essential traveler exceptions and plan for an incremental reopening now.

I am proud of collective action my community has put forth to take on the virus and tackle the

challenges that have come our way. Yet our relationship with Canada requires special attention.

We are ready to work with you to help achieve these objectives to reunite our communities once

again.

Thank you again for your leadership. I look forward to continuing to work with you on this

matter of utmost importance.”

