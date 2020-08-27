Rep. Jacobs explains mistaken vote in Congressional Record

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — After saying he mistakenly voted “nay” on the Delivering for America Act, Rep. Chris Jacobs wants the record to show his vote was not intentional.
In a personal explanation from the Tuesday edition of the Congressional Record, Jacobs said “I unintentionally voted NAY on final passage. Had I been able to correct my vote, I would have voted YEA on Roll Call No. 82.”
