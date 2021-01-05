Rep. Tom Reed says he won’t oppose state’s electors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rep. Tom Reed says he will not oppose any state’s electors when electoral votes are counted on Wednesday.

The Republican, who represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District, released a statement on Tuesday morning.

“Listening to those I represent has always been my top priority. In a tele-townhall just last night, I heard the passion on both sides. We can rebuild trust in our elections by transparently addressing the last-minute, confusing way some states conducted voting in 2020. The Constitution, however, makes clear Congress cannot overrule states and their designated electors. I must be true to the oath I took to uphold the Constitution and will not object to any state’s electors tomorrow.” Rep. Tom Reed

MORE | Republican lawmakers say they will contest electoral college results Wednesday