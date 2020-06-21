Restaurant owners still concerned about possible shutdowns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Finger Lakes region is now a week into Phase Three of reopening, but restaurant owners say they’re still worried about the future of their businesses.

Under Phase Three, restaurants can open at half capacity, and social distancing measures must be in place. But business owners are concerned about losing even more money because of possible future shutdowns, and losing their businesses altogether if they’re stripped of their liquor licenses.

Jason Snyder from Blu Wolf Bistro in Rochester says “We’re told now that we need to monitor within 100 feet of our business, so if someone is drinking across the street, apparently that’s now our job to enforce.”

Rochester Beer Park’s Lyjha Wilton says “We started taking people’s temperatures at the gate.”

If all goes well, the Finger Lakes region will enter Phase Four on Friday. Western New York won’t be too far behind it.