Road crews across WNY brace for lake effect snow

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Local officials across Western New York are bracing for tomorrow’s snowstorm.

“We’re doing our usual preparing as we do all year but this is extra important, this is the first real, I would say significant snow event that we’re having across the region,” said Michael Finn, who’s the dept. of public works commissioner in Buffalo.

In Buffalo crews are working with more than 6,000 tons of salt, 100 trucks and 70 drivers as officials prepare for this winter’s first snow storm.

“You see all the plows in the street but a very important part of a storm like this is running the mechanic shop 24/7 so that as trucks need service, there’s crews available to service them in real time and keep as many trucks up and running as we can,” Finn said.

Crews in the city of Buffalo are getting ready for tomorrow’s snowfall. ❄️@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/DuKicnh3Dp — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) January 4, 2022

In the south towns, West Seneca’s road crew hit a speed bump, on Christmas the town lost 10 snow plows in a fire at the highway department building on South Avenue.

“This is not the time, or ideal time that this would happen with it being winter,” Highway Superintendent Brian Adams said. “We depend so heavily on those vehicles to treat the roadways, whether it’s ice removal, things like that, it’s never a good time.”

Adams says nearby municipalities, including the town of Elma, Amherst, Cheektowaga, Aurora, and Tonawanda, jumped in and are lending their trucks.

“We had an overwhelming support from the surrounding communities to help fill that void on some of the equipment that we are missing,” Adams said. “With the help of all those municipalities I feel like we’re in pretty good shape and we’ll be able to still provide these services to the residents of West Seneca.

In Hamburg, crews are divvying up the routes and keeping a close eye on the weather.

“We see snow fall rates at a high inch per hour in the northern part of town and the southern part of town we may have no snow. So we adjust and pick up and make adjustments and move around our assets on the fly,” said Town of Hamburg emergency manager Sean Crotty.

On the statewide level, Governor Kathy Hochul says they’ll have more than 1,500 snow plows ready to go and state agencies on standby in anticipation of this week’s snow storm.