State Sen. Ortt withdraws from NY-27 contention

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rob Ortt has dropped his bid for Congress, News 4 has confirmed.

The state senator from Niagara County was among several Republicans who sought to keep the district in GOP hands following the resignation of Chris Collins last year. The seat has remained open ever since.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this week announced April 28th as the special election date for the district, which spans eight Western New York counties.

Nate McMurray is the nominee of Democrats, while Republicans are backing state Sen. Chris Jacobs. Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw and Beth Parlato also announced they were seeking the seat.