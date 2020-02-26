Long-awaited, feared extinct Roll Up the Rim promotion will return at Tim Hortons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early spring, late Roll Up the Rim?

Tim Hortons’ annual promotion is set to begin March 11, the Canada-based coffee chain, embraced throughout Western New York, officially announced Wednesday.

This ought to perk up people concerned that the annual promotion was delayed or even ground to a halt.

If you’re unfamiliar, one can physically roll up the rim of Tim Hortons’ classic red paper cups to see if you win prizes.

This year, the Tim Hortons app figures to play a more prominent role, as those physical cups will only be around for the first two weeks at participating locations.

The promotion officially wraps up April 7.