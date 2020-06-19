Rules for patient visitation at local hospitals

Closings
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Recently, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hospitals and group homes could begin allowing visitors, as long as the facilities follow state guidelines.

Those guidelines include time-limited visits, temperature checks and the use of protective equipment like gloves and masks.

Below, you can find a list of links to the regulations and hours put in place by local hospitals:

