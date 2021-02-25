Russell Salvatore, business partner sued for alleged COVID-related violations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Russell Salvatore and his business partner Mark Jerge are being sued in relation to alleged COVID-19 violations.

The lawsuit, filed by The Coppola Firm, claims that the former head of maintenance for Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More and Salvatore’s Grand Hotel was unjustly fired.

According to The Coppola Firm, the maintenance worker objected to working alongside Jerge, whom Coppola says remained on site even after testing positive for COVID-19.

Coppola goes on to say that after the worker raised concerns about himself, his co-workers and customers, “Salvatore later berated and defamed the worker and then fired him this month.”

“The New York Labor Law protects whistleblowers who raise complaints about working conditions that place public health and safety at risk or who object to working in conditions that pose a public danger. His decision to raise complaints to protect the public cost the maintenance worker his job.” The Coppola Firm