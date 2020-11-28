Salvation Army kicks off ’24 hour Red Kettle Marathon’

(WIVB)– The Salvation Army’s 24-hour red kettle marathon has kicked off.

Local Salvation Army Commander Major Steve Carroll is standing by one of the organization’s iconic red kettles for 24 straight hours.

He’ll be with the red kettle in front of the Sheraton Hotel in Niagara Falls until 12 p.m. November 28.

This is to bring attention to families’ needs this holiday season.

“All across western New York we are facing the same problem, with the surge happening and the virus happening more and more… it’s a real possibility that we’ll have to pull our kettles in and the problem is we increased our services exponentially so with more services and no fundraising, eventually we are gonna run out of resources if we can’t do our regular fundraising.” Major Steve Carroll, Commander, Salvation Army

They hope to raise $110,000 during the 24-hour kettle marathon.