Schumer, Gillibrand announce $461K to help local organizations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is getting a piece of $2.3 million that was allocated for cultural non-profits, educational programming and humanities organizations.

Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Thursday that western New York will be receiving $461,278.

“Non-profits and cultural organizations are critical parts of the Upstate economy that create jobs and serve vital functions so I am pleased to provide this critical federal support to help them survive through the COVID crisis,” Sen. Schumer said.

Here’s a breakdown of how the funds will be allocated:

Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society $101,709 EOS: Exploring Our Stories Buffalo Fine Arts Academy $226,602 Support for Cataloguing, Photographing, and Digitizing Artworks from Marisol’s Bequest to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Western New York Public Broadcasting Association $102,376 Women’s Suffrage in New York Seneca Nation of Indians $30,591 Seneca Nation Archives Department Preservation and Access

The senators say that nearly six percent of the funding that was announced for humanities organizations across the country will be used in upstate New York.

The funding will be utilized for staffing, as well as advancing humanities research, and maintaining buildings and other core operations.

“Because of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), our cultural institutions are able to reach more families and communities with programming that enriches, educates, and inspires,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “As New York communities prepare to reopen, this critical CARES funding is pivotal in the advancement of our education and economy, and will help define who we are as a nation.”

