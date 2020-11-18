Section VI pausing low, moderate risk sports until December 14

(WIVB)–The Section VI Athletic Council is pausing the start date of low and moderate risk winter sports.

Winter sports of low and moderate risk will start on December 14.

Section VI says NYSPHSAA originally approved November 30 for the start of bowling, boys swimming, indoor track, rifle, and alpine skiing.

Brett Banker, President of Section VI, says, “much like the recently completed fall season when we did all we could, our leadership groups across the section are working tirelessly for our athletes, families, and our coaches.”

High risk sports are still due to start on January 4.