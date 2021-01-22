See how bbq sauce kicked off a fundraiser making a difference in WNY and Kansas City

(WIVB)– Earlier this week Dash’s market’s decided to pull all the KC Masterpiece barbeque sauce off their shelves, at least until after Sunday.

Now, we have an update, and it couldn’t be more appropriate.

In true Bills Mafia fashion, fans have taken what was intended as a simple jab at Chiefs’ fans, and turned it into something bigger.

And of course, it’s all about giving back.

Earlier this week, Dash’s owner agreed with a request by Buffalo radio station 97 Rock, to pull the KC- based bbq sauce off the shelves.

In its place, a sign explaining their decision.

It was a move that quickly went viral across Western New York, and especially here in Kansas City.

That little stunt turned into real help for people in need in both cities.

A GoFundMe created because of Dash’s decision has raised $5,000 and counting.

The money will be split evenly between FeedMore Western New York and the food bank in Kansas City.

The company that owns KC Masterpiece thought so much of that idea, that they decided to donate 5,000 bottles of their sauce to the same organizations.

Buffalo’s wing king Drew Cerza help to spearhead the idea, and he says it’s the perfect follow-up for Bills Mafia.

“It’s almost like a Bills Mafia way of doing things, hey it’s OK you came after us, but now we’re going to help your city too.” “We’re just trying to raise as much money as we can so what we’re saying is whether you’re rooting for Kansas City, rooting for Buffalo, make your bed by donating to the local food banks.” Drew Cerza, Wing King

We received an update from Drew, who said not only will KC Masterpiece be donating $5,000, but the owner of Dash’s will be kicking in $5,000 of his own.

You can access the GoFundMe by clicking here.