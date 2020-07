BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Chris Jacobs is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to fund the Child Care Resource Network (CCRN).

The state has not paid CCRN for the past six months. That has led to a nearly $1 million budget deficit.

Sen. Jacobs says if the state doesn’t pay off the Child Care Resource Network’s debt, they will have to make drastic cuts, or even close.

Jacobs wants state leaders to step in so children don’t miss out on proper care.