Sen. Ortt calls for investigation into Cuomo administration

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt is calling for an investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration.

This comes after a New York Post report alleged that the Governor’s administration withheld the number of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the statement he released in response:

“The news today that Governor Cuomo’s top aide admitted to deliberately withholding information about COVID-19 deaths is the latest in a string of disturbing acts of corruption by his administration. This is clearly a gross obstruction of justice. Instead of apologizing or providing answers to the thousands of New York families who lost loved ones, the Governor’s administration made apologies to politicians behind closed doors for the “political inconvenience” this scandal has caused them. There is no need to deny what everyone in Albany and around New York State already knows: Governor Cuomo controls every aspect of his administration with an obsessive attention to detail. I am again calling that Governor Cuomo and his administration be investigated from top to bottom and that he be stripped of his emergency powers. Justice needs to be brought for the grieving families who have been ignored to protect Governor Cuomo and his Democrat allies in the Legislature. If the Governor is involved, he should be immediately removed from office.” NEW YORK STATE SENATOR ROBERT ORTT (R, C, IP) – 62ND SENATE DISTRICT

Hear what he said on Friday morning in the video player above.

A number of Senate Republicans, including Ortt, are calling for a special session to revoke Cuomo’s emergency powers.

“The administration’s efforts to distort and cover up the true number of COVID-related deaths in New York nursing homes are outrageous. It is clear that a thorough investigation is needed to determine the true scope of this crisis and find out who was involved in misleading the public. Fear of being held accountable is not a reason to break the law. The public trust has been broken and the legislature must immediately act to end the governor’s emergency powers.” Sen. Patrick Gallivan

“This obstruction of justice must be investigated on the federal and state levels and my colleagues in the majority should finally use their subpoena power to get the truth under oath. The Legislature should immediately revoke the Governor’s emergency powers as my Senate Republican colleagues and I have put forth amendments to do so for the past 14 session days so we can bring balance back to state government. The legislature needs to pass stronger penalties to hold officials accountable for violating open government and the Freedom of Information Law, which I am drafting. If this information that’s been reported is accurate, then Governor Cuomo has totally lost the trust of the people he represents and has violated his oath of office. He should then resign or face impeachment and removal from office.” Sen. Jim Tedisco