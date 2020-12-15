Sen. Rob Ortt re-elected as Republican Leader of NYS Senate Republican Conference

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Rob Ortt has been re-elected as Republican Leader of the New York State Senate Republican Conference.

Ortt currently represents New York’s 62nd Senate District. He was first elected Republican Leader of the conference in June.

“I’m proud that my colleagues put their confidence and faith in me to lead the New York State Senate Republican Conference. I am prepared to work tirelessly to put forward an agenda that helps ensure all New York families across the state thrive. It is time to bring back affordability and say ‘NO’ to higher taxes. I, along with my Republican colleagues will make it a priority for our small businesses to succeed now more than ever and continue to promote economic development growth. Together, we represent millions of New Yorkers across this state who want a strong voice. Our Senate Republican Conference will be that amplified voice to stand up and represent those everyday New Yorkers.” Sen. Rob Ortt