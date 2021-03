(WIVB) — Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are outlining how millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan will support local community health centers.

About $11 million is going to Buffalo, with funds allocated for the Community Health Center of Buffalo, Jericho Road Ministries and Neighborhood Health Center of Western New York.

Another $2 million is going to the Chautauqua Center in Dunkirk

The money will support COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and expanded coronavirus testing.