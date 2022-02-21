Sen. Schumer calls for massive drop in insulin prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Charles Schumer wants insulin to be a lot cheaper for those with diabetes.

The U.S. senator came to Buffalo on Monday to say he’ll be calling for a Senate vote in March. His goal is to “get the cost down from $200-$600 per vial to a cap of $35,” a news release from his office said.

Schumer said the price of insulin has gone up 15-17 percent per year every year since 2012. He also said a quarter of Americans who use insulin ration it, which could be life-threatening.

“Every single day, millions of Americans and countless people right here in Buffalo with diabetes are being forced to make impossible decisions, paying more and more for their insulin or rationing it so it lasts longer, and this has got to end. No Buffalo family should have to go bankrupt just because they need insulin to survive, and I am here to say that I will call for a Senate vote on capping this cost come March. The current cost of this life-saving drug runs from $300-$600 per vial; it is not just ridiculous it’s dangerous. Millions of Americans and too many Western New Yorkers and Buffalo resident stand with me on this push to cap the cost of insulin at $35 so we can stop rationing this drug, and finally make insulin more affordable and accessible for all Americans.” Sen. Charles Schumer

Here are the 2019 estimates on how many adults (age 20+) in each local county had been diagnosed as being diabetic, according to the CDC:

Erie County: 9.4 percent

Niagara County: 9.9 percent

Chautauqua County: 10.1 percent

Cattaraugus: County: 11.4 percent

Allegany County: 8.9 percent

Genesee County: 9.6 percent

Wyoming County: 9.2 percent

“Patients with diabetes spend more than three times as much on health care than people without diabetes. From 2002-2013 the price of insulin tripled, far more than medical inflation for the last 5 years, and out-of-pocket costs for insulin doubled,” Dr. Steven Lipshultz, chair of UB’s Department of Pediatrics chair, said.