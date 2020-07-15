Sen. Schumer: Without more federal funds, WNY schools may not be able to safely reopen

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Charles Schumer came to the campus of the Attica Senior High and Middle schools on Wednesday to discuss the need for more federal funding in education.

Introducing the Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act (CCCERA), Schumer is calling for $175 billion in federal assistance for K-12 schools across the country and another $4 billion to help buy computers, tablets, hotspots and broadband for students and education.

Schumer says a significant portion of this funding would go toward New York.

Without more help from the federal government, the Senator says schools in western New York might not be able to safely reopen this fall. This is due to the hefty costs of personal protective equipment (PPE), barriers, cleaning supplies and other protective gear for students and teachers.

Schumer argues that without more federal funding, local taxes could rise.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.