Sen. Sean Ryan calls for US Attorney for WNY to take action against those involved in Capitol riots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, State Senator Sean Ryan called for U.S. Attorney for Western New York James Kennedy, Jr. to take action against those who took part in the riot at the Capitol last week.

“It seems we have two systems of justice in America. It’s difficult to ignore the fact that when a young man of color caused damaged to Buffalo City Hall, he was swiftly prosecuted, with both

state and federal charges, but when a mob of violent rioters – the vast majority of whom were white – attacked the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors did not show the same sense of urgency. When the City Hall incident happened last spring, U.S. Attorney Kennedy said his office would bring to justice those engaged in lawlessness and criminality. I would hope this statement applies to the violent insurrectionists who attacked our Capitol, stole government property, and viciously beat and killed police officers. What is taking so long? The suspect in the Buffalo City Hall incident was quickly found because of his posts on social media. The insurrectionists have posted endless content on social media and bragged about their actions to local media outlets. How is the media finding these people before the United States Attorney? When a mob invaded the U.S. Capitol, fueled by lies about the 2020 election, it struck at the heart of our Democracy. The full force of

law was put on Buffalo protestors, but not on Washington D.C. rioters. It’s time for U.S. Attorney Kennedy to do his job and project our Constitution and our Democracy.” Sen. Sean Ryan

Watch Ryan’s conference in its entirety in the video player above.