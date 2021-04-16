Senators Ryan and Kennedy announce $3.5 million for upstate legal services in budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Senators Sean Ryan and Tim Kennedy announced Friday the state budget includes $3.5 million in new funding for civil legal services operating in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany.

Kennedy and Ryan say the funding for upstate agencies makes up 85% of the $4.13 million of new funding for civil legal service providers in the state budget.

Leaders say the funding will help support local agencies that provide legal services or public safety programs to help low-income families and individuals access basic necessities such as housing, benefits, employment, and educational services.

“The agencies receiving this funding dedicate extraordinary efforts to providing services that help members of our communities overcome unexpected hardships before they lead to long-term financial burdens,” Senator Ryan said.

Senator Kennedy added, “Thank you to the many advocates who fought alongside us to secure this funding. We’re proud to deliver this victory alongside you and are grateful for your unwavering dedication to our greater community.”