Seneca Nation talking with Thruway Authority over needed I-90 repairs

SENECA NATION (WIVB) — The Seneca Nation says it has been in communication with the New York State Thruway Authority over potential repairs to I-90.

According to Seneca Nation spokesperson Phil Pantano, “The Nation and the Thruway Authority have been in communication over the past few days regarding potential repairs to the portion of Thruway that crosses the Cattaraugus Territory. We believe the communication has been positive, and the lines of communication remain open.”

Earlier this week, Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. sent a letter to Thruway Authority Commissioner Matthew Driscoll.

In the letter, the Nation asked the Thruway Authority to send a copy of its planned repairs, including a detailed timeline, to the Seneca Nation Transportation Department, and arrange a meeting with that department to discuss it.