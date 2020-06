SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Several churches in Western New York are handing out potatoes by the tons.

The Springville Assembly of God hauled in 40,000 pounds of potatoes this morning.

The church’s pastor tells us they plan to give the spuds to organizations across our area, like food banks and first responders.

These potatoes come from Convoy of Hope, a faith-based organization that aims to feed the hungry.