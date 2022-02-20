Six films to be screened at fourth WNY Refugee Film Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Journey’s End Western New York Refugee Film Festival is in its fourth season, sharing the stories and voices of refugees who have resettled in the United States.

There will be six films this season, several of which have won various awards. Screenings will take place on Thursdays at 7 p.m. EST, starting Feb. 24. The full schedule can be viewed at this link and details about each of the upcoming films can be found here.

This year’s festival, titled “Reel Refugees,” will be held virtually and will be free of charge due to the pandemic. While the season is free, those who would like to view the screenings still need to register ahead of time and will be emailed a Zoom link before each screening. Despite being virtual, registration is still limited, so registering as soon as possible is encouraged.

Because registration is free, Journey’s End Refugee Services also encourages donations that will help them provide refugees with resources and support to become active and successful members of the local community. Donations can be made on the registration page or at this link.

In addition to the films, each screening will also feature guest speakers and door prizes.