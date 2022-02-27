BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — SNAP-ED goes hand-in-hand with the federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) benefits program, but provides education to those who want to live healthier lives.

Since March is National Nutrition Month, organizers with SNAP-ED encourage people to enroll in their monthly classes to learn more about “My Plate,” exercise, and working with affordable ingredients.

“We really strive to teach our participants how to eat healthy on a budget,” said SNAP-ED Educator Trisha Shea. “We talk about how we can make fruits and vegetables tasty and also easy to do when you have financial constraints.”

Food insecurity is a common problem all throughout the Western New York area. With some places considered food deserts, people might have to rely on convenience stores and gas stations to get their groceries — which may or may not have fresh fruits and vegetables.

Free in-person and virtual classes are offered through SNAP-ED all year long, and people of all ages are encouraged to sign up.

To learn more about the SNAP-ED programs, click here.