(WIVB)–Some school districts across Western New York are hosting their next round of reopening sessions tomorrow.

Buffalo Public Schools is hosting two meetings tomorrow.

One from 11 a.m. until noon, the other is from 5 to 6 p.m.

Those will be streamed on Facebook Live.

Williamsville will be hosting a meeting about elementary schools at 6 p.m. through a Zoom webinar.

Lancaster is having a meeting discussing Hillview Elementary School at 2 p.m. That link will be posted on the district’s website.