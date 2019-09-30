Rep. Chris Collins hands in letter of resignation

(WIVB) — Congressman Chris Collins has handed in his letter of resignation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office says.

His letter of resignation was submitted on Monday, and will become official on Tuesday.

This comes shortly after News 4 learned that a change of plea hearing for Collins, his son Cameron and Stephen Zarsky was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Previously, all three pleaded not guilty in the insider trading case against them.

Collins served on the board of Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited, an Australian biotechnology company.

According to a criminal complaint, Collins learned of the negative results of some clinical trials for the company, and told his son Cameron about the results before they were released to the public, federal prosecutors say.

Ever since he was charged, Collins has maintained his innocence, even saying over the summer that he wouldn’t take a plea deal.

Federal prosecutors have declined to comment on his change of plea hearing.