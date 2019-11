BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It looks like an international union is about to end its call to boycott Buffalo’s SPoT Coffee.

The boycott started after two workers were fired during the organizing effort to form a union at SPoT Coffee locations in August.

Workers United represents more than 100 SPoT Coffee employees.

A news conference is scheduled for Thursday to mark the milestone. That’s happening at the SPoT location on Elmwood Ave.