BELLEVUE, WA – SEPTEMBER 06: Global icon Mariah Carey announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory during the grand opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 6, 2017 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Halloween is over, and apparently at Star 102.5, the Christmas season has begun.

Friday morning at 6 a.m., the station known for playing all Christmas music during the holiday season decided to get an early start on the festive tunes.

During other parts of the year, the station is known to play a range of popular music.