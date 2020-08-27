State deploying “SWAT team” to open free rapid testing sites in WNY

(WIVB)–Just days after Governor Cuomo announced the state raised a caution flag for Western New York, he says they’re now flying it even higher.

That’s after the infection rate jumped to 2% across the region.

According to the governor, more than 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported yesterday for our region.

Western New York has also had the highest daily rate compared to the rest of the state for the past week.

Because of this, the state is deploying what the governor called a “SWAT team” from the health department to open free rapid testing sites at eight different locations.

Three will be in the City of Buffalo, one in Niagara Falls and the rest in other areas throughout the region.

The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday starting this weekend.

On Monday, the governor announced certain clusters throughout Western New York could be partially responsible for our increase in COVID cases.

This includes Fieldbrook Farms in Dunkirk. In an update sent this afternoon, Chautauqua County officials say they have 37 new cases.