Statler Foundation donates $35,000 to Catholic Charities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Statler Foundation is giving $35,000 to Catholic Charities.

Currently, Catholic Charities runs nine pantry and outreach centers in western New York. Four are in Buffalo, while the others are in Kenmore, Getzville, Lackawanna, Franklinville and Wellsville.

The money is being donated to help them offset local hunger relief efforts.

“Catholic Charities is doing everything possible to continue to meet the needs of our neighbors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities. “Our food pantries have been designated as emergency food distribution locations by FeedMore WNY, and we are already seeing a 30% increase in hunger relief efforts. We are grateful for the unexpected generosity of The Statler Foundation to help feed our neighbors in need during this most turbulent of times.”

