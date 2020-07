(WIVB) — The Ride for Roswell’s “Summer of the Ride” starts rolling this weekend.

Riders can take off from three locations starting bright and early this Saturday at 7 a.m.

Those locations include UB’s north campus, the Grand Island West Shore Parkway and the Akron Five Corners.

Roswell says riders will have to wear masks when not riding.

10 riders will be sent out every 20 minutes.

Time slots are still available. You can register here.