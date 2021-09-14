“Sundance” is the first adoptee of the Bills Muttfia program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills GM Brandon Beane and his wife are stepping up once again to help animals get adopted through the Bills Muttfia program.

For each touchdown the Bills get at home, they’ll pay for an adoption from the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The adoption of Sundance is the first one they’re covering. In an online post, the SPCA says Sundance is the first “rookie drafted this season.”

Rumor has it, he doesn’t play for money, but plays for crackers instead.