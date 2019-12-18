Teaser trailer for A Quiet Place Part II released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new teaser trailer has been released for a movie made in western New York.

The John Krasinski-helmed A Quiet Place Part II follows his critically acclaimed 2018 movie, in which he both starred and directed.

Hype for the sequel has been huge around western New York, with many “Krasinski sightings” reported in the area as filming took place this year.

Film crews were seen working in places like Buffalo, Akron, North Tonawanda, and further north in Olcott.

On Wednesday morning, a teaser trailer for A Quiet Place Part II hit the Internet.

It’s brief, but certainly enough to get fans of A Quiet Place excited for the next chapter in this suspenseful series.

A full trailer will arrive on New Year’s Day, but you can watch the new teaser below: