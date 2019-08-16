Temporary computer system outage backing up airports is slightly affecting local border crossings

(Additional reporting via KRON) — Airports across the country are experiencing major delays Friday due to an nationwide issue with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer system.

CBP states that the outage is at various ports of entry, adding that officers are continuing to process international travelers “using alternative procedures until systems are back online.”

At border crossings in the Buffalo Niagara region, customs is using a backup form of processing for people crossing over from Canada.