Ten Lives Club cat adoption fees to be reduced at PetSmart during National Adoption Weekend

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — From February 28 through March 1, PetSmart will host its first National Adoption Weekend of 2020.

All three of the Ten Lives Club locations inside PetSmart stores will be participating, and adoption fees will be reduced there.

Between the locations in Lockport, East Aurora and Cheektowaga, more than 32 cats of all ages will be available.

At the Cheektowaga location, people will be able to spin a prize wheel to win things for their new cat.

To fill out an adoption application, visit Ten Lives Club’s website here, or call (716) 646-5577.