Ten Lives Club raising money through Cutest Pet Contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten Lives Club is holding its first-ever Cutest Pet Contest.

Cats and dogs are eligible for this contest, and the cats do not have to be Ten Lives Club adoptees.

Only one pet can be pictured in each submission, and submissions are being accepted through October 31.

Voting begins the day after, and each vote costs one dollar. Votes will be accepted through November 15.

All proceeds from this contest will go toward helping the cats at Ten Lives Club.

The grand prize is a complimentary pet photo shoot from Moto Pet Photos. There will also be two runner up prizes for cats, and another two for dogs — a gift card to Clyde’s Feed and a theme basket.

Click this link to enter, and find the rules here.

