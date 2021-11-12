Terry McGuire from VA WNY shares crisis resources available to veterans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this Veterans Day, we’re also taking a look at how places like the VA of Western New York help those who have served.

On News 4 at 5:30, Jacquie Walker spoke with Terry McGuire from Veterans Affairs. He says mental health care is extremely important and vets need to know they are never alone.

Veterans who may be struggling with depression or PTSD can reach out to several locations to seek help. And McGuire says there are plenty of opportunities for any of us to help veterans.

The VA also hosts walk-in COVID-19 clinics where veterans get a shot or get tested. Those are open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. in the morning until 330 p.m. in the afternoon. Appointments are recommended but not required.

