The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for seven WNY counties starting at 10 p.m.

(WIVB)– The National Weather Service has issued a ‘wind advisory’ that will begin at 10 p.m. tonight, affecting much of Western New York.

The advisory runs from 10 p.m. tonight until 11 a.m. Sunday.

The NWS is issuing the advisory in Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties.

They say isolated power outages are a possibility. People are advised to watch for gusty winds, blowing around unsecured objects, including loose tree limbs.

The NWS advises you use caution to use caution when traveling.

