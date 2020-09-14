Theaters to come together for Virtual Curtain Up! 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The regular Curtain Up! celebration won’t be happening this year, but something else is in store.

Virtual Curtain Up! 2020 will showcase western New York’s local theaters via an online presentation.

More than 16 theaters will be taking part in the event, where performances and updates will be shared.

Taking place on Friday, September 18, anyone looking to watch the event is encouraged to provide a donation of at least $10.

Virtual Curtain Up! 2020 starts at 8 pm., and tickets must be purchased before 7:30 p.m. that night. A link, allowing people to watch it for one week after the event takes place, will be provided.

MORE | A ticket can be purchased here.

5 DAYS UNTIL VIRTUAL CURTAIN UP! IS LIVE 🤩💻



With the cancellation of the 2020 live Curtain Up! celebration, Shea's Performing Arts Center is participating in VIRTUAL CURTAIN UP! A minimum suggested donation of $10 gets you a front row seat (in your own home!) pic.twitter.com/Um44LXiWbj — SheasPAC (@SheasBFLO) September 14, 2020

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.