Thousands lose power as strong winds sweep through WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the middle of Friday, thousands of western New Yorkers lost power.

Most out the outages, which were reported by National Grid and NYSEG customers alike, occurred in Niagara, Orleans, Erie and Wyoming counties.

For National Grid customers, it’s not clear when power will be restored. For some NYSEG customers, it will probably be back before 4 p.m.

Around 2:30 p.m., very few NYSEG customers in Allegany, Chautauqua and Niagara counties reported a lack of power. It’s a different story in Erie and Wyoming counties though.

Between the latter two, about two-thirds of the roughly 1,200 outages are scattered throughout southern Erie County. The remaining outages in Wyoming County are mostly in Warsaw.

Shortly before 2 p.m., this number was even greater. A total of approximately 3,500 National Grid and NYSEG customers, mostly in Niagara and Orleans counties, were without power.