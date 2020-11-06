Thruway Authority expects to begin removal of toll booths in Lackawanna, Williamsville this month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 spoke with NYS Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll about the future of tolls Friday morning.

Driscoll says the Thruway Authority expects to be in Phase Two in Williamsville and Lackawanna before the end of the month, weather permitting.

In that phase, toll booths will be removed. It is part of the Thruway Authority’s move toward cashless tolling.

Currently, the Thruway Authority is doing prep work in Williamsville. This includes testing of equipment.

